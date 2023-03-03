New York holds free snowmobiling weekend

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The first weekend of March snowmobiling is free for tourists in New York.

From Friday through Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul said registration for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers is being waived.

Usually, people have to register to ride on New York’s snowmobile trails, spanning over 10,000 miles.

But the goal of the free weekend is to encourage more people to come and check them out.

However, Hochul said people must be riding snowmobiles that are registered in their home state or province, and carry insurance.

