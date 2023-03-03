N.Y. proposes guidelines to prevent price gouging

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s attorney general is trying to stop price gouging. A.G. Letitia James proposed setting clear guidelines against price increases during emergencies.

The proposal clarifies that a price increase over 10 percent may constitute price gouging.

It would also stop companies with a 30% market share from increasing profits during an emergency.

Those rules are now open to a 60-day public comment period.

