Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long. (Source: KHNL)
By Chelsea Davis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Two paddleboarders in Hawaii say they got a scare when they were recently in the water.

Friends Patrick Wardle and Megan Valentine told KHNL they were out paddleboarding in South Maui a few days ago when they encountered a large tiger shark.

“We were just floating, enjoying the best of what Maui has to offer, and all of a sudden we saw this large shape approaching,” Wardle said.

The friends were on an inflatable paddleboard together around noon that day about a mile out from shore in Kihei.

“I thought maybe it was a giant manta ray or baby whale,” Valentine said. “Obviously, as it got closer, it became very clear that it was a massive shark.”

They estimated the shark was about 15 feet long.

“We took the paddle and put it on its nose,” Wardle said. “I’ve heard you really try to engage with them and kind of deflect them, but the paddleboard got like a boost forward because of the strength of the animal.”

The pair said the shark just kept coming at them.

“It lunged out of the water and took about two feet of the paddle in its mouth, chomped down, and snapped it in half,” Wardle said.

But that wasn’t all. They say the shark came back a third time.

“The shark chomped on the back of the paddleboard, kind of shaking it,” Wardle said. “I remember its eye just looking at me.”

The paddleboarders said the shark broke their paddle and punctured the board, but they managed to stay on and escape.

“It was terrifying,” Valentine said.

They said they used their arms to paddle back to shore and it took them about 45 minutes with the back of the board deflated.

The pair said they have a new appreciation for life — and sharks.

“Don’t want this story to scare people, but definitely something to be aware of,” Valentine said. “It’s a magnificent creature and totally terrifying but I respect it.”

The two said they have returned to the ocean after the scary encounter and are continuing to do what they love.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche

Latest News

File photo
Vermont House passes bill that raises marriage age to 18
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz huddle on Ukraine war at White House
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Would banning non-dairy beverages from using ‘milk’ labels make a difference to consumers?
Vermont teen pushes for right-to-repair