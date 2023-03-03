Patrick Leahy to become distinguished fellow at UVM

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Senator Patrick Leahy is kicking off retirement with a new job.

Leahy was just appointed to the position of President’s Distinguished Fellow at the University of Vermont.

He will participate in campus activities, including research, academic, and engagement projects which he helped fund while in Congress.

He’ll also be available as an advisor to students and faculty members and a guest lecturer in classes and at events.

Leahy said there is no better way to continue working for Vermont than joining the campus community.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
A New Hampshire man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging he killed one man and...
New Hampshire man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

File Photo
Gov. Scott celebrates maple season with tree tapping
File Photo
New York holds free snowmobiling weekend
File Photo
New York asks residents to prepare ahead of snow
File Photo
N.Y. proposes guidelines to prevent price gouging