Patrick Leahy to become distinguished fellow at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Senator Patrick Leahy is kicking off retirement with a new job.

Leahy was just appointed to the position of President’s Distinguished Fellow at the University of Vermont.

He will participate in campus activities, including research, academic, and engagement projects which he helped fund while in Congress.

He’ll also be available as an advisor to students and faculty members and a guest lecturer in classes and at events.

Leahy said there is no better way to continue working for Vermont than joining the campus community.

