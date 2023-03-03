Pets with Potential: Meet Lady Godiva
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a female cat named Lady Godiva.
This pretty kitty was brought to HSCC as a stray, but the transition to shelter life has been hard on her. Lady Godiva was a friendly, social kind of gal with her primary caretaker, soliciting attention and often following her around the house. She’s looking for a relatively quiet home where she can rest, relax, and be her true, loving self.
For more information on adoption, contact the HSCC.
