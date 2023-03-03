Police search St. Albans residence connected to aggravated assault

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies raid a Saint Albans home as they continue a domestic assault investigation.

Police say on February 15th, they received a report from a victim that they were assaulted by 32-year-old Edward Bennett, Jr. of Saint Albans. Police say Bennett forced his way into the victim’s home, physically assaulting them by stabbing, cutting, and holding the victim at gunpoint. Police say Bennett fired a shot into the ceiling, tied the victim to a chair and threatened further harm.

Police arrested Bennett a few days later -- and seized his firearm.

Thursday, Police executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in St. Albans to find evidence linked to the February assault. When they entered the home, there was visible evidence of drugs and other items. They were granted a second warrant to seize illegal drugs and guns.

Bennett is due in court Friday. He’s facing a slew of charges including aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping.

