Police search St. Albans residence connected to aggravated assault

Police search St. Albans home on Main Street
Police search St. Albans home on Main Street(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies raid a Saint Albans home as they continue a domestic assault investigation.

Police say on February 15th, they received a report from a victim that they were assaulted by 32-year-old Edward Bennett, Jr. of Saint Albans. Police say Bennett forced his way into the victim’s home, physically assaulting them by stabbing, cutting, and holding the victim at gunpoint. Police say Bennett fired a shot into the ceiling, tied the victim to a chair and threatened further harm.

Police arrested Bennett a few days later -- and seized his firearm.

Thursday, Police executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in St. Albans to find evidence linked to the February assault. When they entered the home, there was visible evidence of drugs and other items. They were granted a second warrant to seize illegal drugs and guns.

Bennett is due in court Friday. He’s facing a slew of charges including aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
Police say a New Hampshire man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a...
New Hampshire man dies after pickup goes off road and into river
File photo
Governor raises red flag on Affordable Heat Act as Senate prepares to vote

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, Wednesday, March...
Balint supports Biden for 2024
Super Senior: Ed Blechner
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Balint continues efforts to reach across the aisle