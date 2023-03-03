Snowplow Spotlight: Storm Slayer and Crystal Royalty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Storm Slayer and Crystal Royalty.

Crystal Royalty is named by the kids Haiwatha Elementary school. Her majesty is driven by Mark Vincelette.

Mark has driven for VTrans for eight years and Plows Vermont Route 2A.

And snow beware, the Storm Slayer is preparing for battle.

This truck takes care of a busy section of I-89 from Exit 16 to 12 and all of I-189 left lane.

3-year VTrans vet Doug Johnpeer is behind the wheel and thinks his truck has the coolest name because that is what he is trying to be when battling a storm, slaying it!

