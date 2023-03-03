Town Meeting Day preview

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Town Meeting Day across all of Vermont and nearly 70% of localities have returned to some type of in-person gathering, which is nearly as many as 2019′s pre-pandemic totals.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Karen Horn with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns about what has changed at town meetings in the past two years and what it means going forward.

Related Stories:

Montpelier residents to vote on new mayor

Burlington voters to weigh in on 6 charter changes on Town Meeting Day

Newport mayoral candidates make pitch ahead of Town Meeting Day

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche

Latest News

File photo
Senate bill would repeal clergy exemption for reporting child abuse
SDF
Pets with Potential: Meet Lady Godiva
SDF
Town Meeting Day preview
SDF
Region prepares for latest round of snow