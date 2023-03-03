Truckers welcome drop in diesel prices

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Diesel prices are dropping after causing months of pain at the pump for truckers, farmers, and other industries.

According to GasBuddy, diesel prices have declined nearly $1.50 per gallon since reaching record levels last spring and now stand at an average of $4.35. Prices at the pump in St. Albans Friday were slightly higher but truckers were still thrilled with the trend.

“Lower diesel prices are great, they help you. It’s less stressful when it comes to paying your bills,” said Jackie Croxton, a long haul trucker who was headed down to Noth Carolina. He drives up to 700 miles a day and says he has noticed prices come down across the country. Means more in the pocket at the end of the week.”

According to GasBuddy, the dip in prices has many factors including a warmer-than-expected winter in the Northeast that resulted in less demand for heating oil and allowed diesel supplies to replenish. That, combined with a slowdown in the economy. “All that put together has led to a dramatic turnaround in both supply and demand for diesel. Demand is lower, supply is higher and that’s leading to some of the lowest prices for diesel that we’ve seen in over a year now,” said Patrick De Haan, a Petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. He says diesel could continue to come down as we get into the spring and summer, which could help slow inflation and might also bring down some consumer prices. “Diesel is the fuel that powers the economy, powers commerce, whether it’s trains or trucks... When that fuel is more expensive it also means that logistics companies, trains, planes are all having to charge more for the goods they are carrying.”

Unfortunately, the loss in 2019 of a refinery in Philadelphia has left the Northeast more vulnerable to price spikes.

