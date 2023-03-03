Williston firefighters now equipped with drug to counteract smoke inhalation

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency responders in Williston have a new tool they say could make all the difference in the event of a fire.

A cyano kit contains a drug used to treat cyanide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation. Officials say the drug is delivered by IV and binds to the harmful toxins in the blood and is removed through urine. Williston is one of two departments in the state who have the kit. The UVM Medical Center has three.

Williston Fire Capt. Prescott Nadeau says it gives them the ability to give medication on the scene, which could be the difference between life and death. “If they are in a position where this kit could be effective, then we have it to administer versus having to wait until they are transported to the hospital -- upwards of 20 plus minutes depending on where they are -- in a neighboring community or our own,” he said.

The department was able to buy the kit with help from local Rotary clubs and they have budgeted to make sure they can buy more.

The drug costs about $800 per vial and has a shelf life of two years.

