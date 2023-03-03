Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - An officer with the Woodstock Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested for drunk driving.

Woodstocks’s police chief says it happened in another community and that Vermont State Police are investigating.

“We are committed to supporting Vermont State Police’s investigation to the fullest extent needed, and will likewise thoroughly review this matter upon the conclusion of the judicial process,” Chief Robbie Blish said in a statement.

The officer’s name was not released.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche

Latest News

A two-car crash snarled traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday.
2-car crash snarls traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte
MM
Gov. Scott celebrates maple season with tree-tapping
MM
WRJ special needs organization launches app
File photo
Would banning non-dairy beverages from using ‘milk’ labels make a difference to consumers?