Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - An officer with the Woodstock Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested for drunk driving.

Woodstocks’s police chief says it happened in another community and that Vermont State Police are investigating.

“We are committed to supporting Vermont State Police’s investigation to the fullest extent needed, and will likewise thoroughly review this matter upon the conclusion of the judicial process,” Chief Robbie Blish said in a statement.

The officer’s name was not released.

