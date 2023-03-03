WRJ special needs organization launches app

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new resource for people with special needs in the Upper Valley.

The Special Needs Support Center in White River Junction just launched an app to help people with disabilities find the resources they need. They’re calling it a “one-stop-shop” where people can search based on town, age, disability, insurance, and services needed, and they kept accessibility in mind when designing it.

“Here are some places who you could reach out to. And so we felt it would just be such a time saver for families to have an app that would help to filter through the information and resources available,” said the center’s Laura Perez

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country

Latest News

The Vermont Flower Show kicked off in Essex Junction Friday.
Flower show returns to Essex Jct. after 4 year ‘hibernation’
Lady Godiva
Pets with Potential: Meet Lady Godiva
File photo
Williston firefighters now equipped with drug to counteract smoke inhalation
File photo
Senate approves Affordable Heat Act