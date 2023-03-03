WRJ special needs organization launches app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new resource for people with special needs in the Upper Valley.

The Special Needs Support Center in White River Junction just launched an app to help people with disabilities find the resources they need. They’re calling it a “one-stop-shop” where people can search based on town, age, disability, insurance, and services needed, and they kept accessibility in mind when designing it.

“Here are some places who you could reach out to. And so we felt it would just be such a time saver for families to have an app that would help to filter through the information and resources available,” said the center’s Laura Perez

