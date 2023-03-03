BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Widespread moderate to heavy snow will develop across the region from south to north before midnight tonight. Snow will fall heavy at times, as rates of one to two inches per hour through the overnight hours and into the start of the day on Saturday. Snow will taper to snow showers in the afternoon with a general snowfall accumulation of 6-12″ by the end of Saturday. Areas along the Canadian border will see totals closer to 4-8″, while the central and southern Green Mountains will likely see some heavier snow, which could total closer to the 8-14″ range. Roads will be snow covered and slippery through the first half of the on Saturday before conditions improve.

Snow showers will linger in the mountains on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 30s. Most of next week will see dry and seasonable weather. A weak system will bring a chance of snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler the normal with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry conditions return for the end of the work week with highs back in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.