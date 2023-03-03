BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! There is a big snowstorm on the way, but it will hold off until well after sunset. So, today will be the calm before the storm.

There will be lots of sunshine through the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Then it will be clouding up as we go through the rest of the afternoon.

The snow will start, first in our southern counties, mid-evening . . . around 8 or 9 PM. The snow will quickly spread northward through the rest of the evening and into the overnight. The snow will be coming down hard & heavy in the middle of the night . . . the peak will be around 2 or 3 AM when the snowfall rate could be as much as 1″ or 2″ of snow per hour, or even more.

The snow will be steady through the morning hours on Saturday, but taper off to scattered snow showers in the afternoon & evening. A few mountain snow showers may linger through the night and a bit into Sunday.

By the time it is all said and done, most of us will be ending up with 8-12″ of new snow. There will be a bit more closer to the MA border, 10-14″ and a bit less closer to the Canadian border, 5-10″

Sunday will be a good day for cleaning up after the storm or playing in the fresh, new snow. There will be a few sunny breaks, but still the chance for a few flurries in the mountains.

Next week will start with a partly sunny Monday. A small disturbance may spread a few snow showers around for Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. It will remain a bit unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for a few flurries.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of this winter storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

