Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifteen cannabis retailers came together at the statehouse to launch the Cannabis Retailer’s Association.

The retailers say they want they create a cannabis industry that’s sustainable, equitable, and craft-oriented.

However, they also say that lawmakers need to relax the harsh restrictions currently in place on the cannabis market.

The biggest concerns raised by retailers included caps on the THC percentages, repealing the tax on vape cartridges, and eliminating advertisement restrictions.

