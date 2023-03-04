CVU reclaims D1 girls hoops crown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2017, the CVU girls hoops team is all alone atop division one in Vermont high school hoops after downing St. Johnsbury 42-29 Friday night at Patrick Gym.

Addi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks with 16 points in her final high school game, while Elise Berger added eleven of her own.

CVU was one of four teams to share the 2020 championship after COVID forced the cancellation of the playoffs at the semifinal stage. The 2023 championship is the ninth in program history.

