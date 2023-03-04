Happy 232nd birthday, Vermont!

Published: Mar. 4, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get your party hats on, because today is Vermont’s 232nd birthday!

In 1777 the Vermont constitution was signed in Windsor. More than a decade later on March 9, 1791, the first federal congress admitted Vermont as the 14th state in the U.S.

Before becoming a state, Vermont had been an independent republic for the previous 14 years. The state’s 1777 constitution was the first in North America to ban adult slavery.

Happy birthday, Vermont!

