Middlebury men’s basketball advances to second round of NCAA tournament

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After trailing at halftime, the Middlebury men’s basketball team put up 50 points in the second half to cruise to a 76-51 win over Worcester State. The Panthers will face Nichols College on Saturday at 6:10 pm, a rematch from a November contest, which Middlebury won 91-80 at a neutral site.

“Having seen them earlier in the year, they are extremely athletic. They’re relentless on both ends of the floor,” head coach Jeff Brown said. “They sneak around and try to get steals in the open floor. It’s very difficult to deal with their speed in transition.”

