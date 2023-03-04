Stowe Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of winter storm

(Jeff Fongemie | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from Stowe Mountain Rescue, for backcountry skiers, who plan on heading out into the Smuggler’s Notch area this weekend.

Mountain Rescue officials say the chance of an avalanche will likely rise significantly heading into the weekend.

After evaluating the snowpack, they anticipate difficult snow and wind conditions -- which could lead to avalanches -- primarily in open terrain and gullies.

They say to avoid risky areas, especially steep pitches, and ski with a friend.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

