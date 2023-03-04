Stowe residents to vote on a tax break for farmers

A dairy cow at Bouchard Farms in Stowe
A dairy cow at Bouchard Farms in Stowe(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past five decades, farmers in Stowe have received a tax break from the town. On Town Meeting Day, residents will decide whether to continue supporting the ‘farmer’s contract.’

“There wouldn’t be any farms here today if it wasn’t for that contract because the land value would’ve put them all out of business,” said Paul Percy, a long-time dairy farmer. He owns four farms in Stowe and has taken advantage of the tax credit since its inception. The contract currently allows farmland to be assessed with a reduced rate of $200 per-acre, though, that could change after Town Meeting Day.

“Everything has changed. It will probably will go up,” Percy said. “It’s fair because land values and everything has changed. The value of a dollar has changed dramatically.”

Channel 3 spoke spoke with Stowe Town Assessor Tom Morrissey about the tax break and how it’s calculated. He says the amount per-acre is based on the states current use value of agricultural and forest land. “We’ll be using an average of those values, probably in the $300 and $325 per-acre [range.]”

Even if there is an increase, the burden on taxpayers making up the difference won’t change too much. With the current assessment of $200 per-acre, non-farmers aren’t even paying half a penny more in taxes.

“It’s a local program and it’s a little bit easier for farmers in this community,” Morrissey said. Most farmers who don’t utilize the contract from the town take advantage of the state’s Current Use Program. “They don’t have to fill out a lot of the state paperwork. It’s a one time thing.”

Last time this was on the ballot in 2013, it was highly supported by voters. Percy says it’s unlikely this year will be any different. “People here realize that there’s some value in having this open land and having the farmers and having the cattle out in the pasture in the summertime.”

Voters will also be deciding on the town budget, new selectboard members, and whether to increase the school board from three to five members. Town meeting day is on March 7th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police searched St. Albans home on Main Street Thursday.
Police search St. Albans residence connected to aggravated assault
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche

Latest News

Stowe Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of winter storm
File photo
Vermont House passes bill that raises marriage age to 18
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Would banning non-dairy beverages from using ‘milk’ labels make a difference to consumers?