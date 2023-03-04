Stowe residents to vote on a tax break for farmers

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past five decades, farmers in Stowe have received a tax break from the town. On Town Meeting Day, residents will decide whether to continue supporting the ‘farmer’s contract.’

“There wouldn’t be any farms here today if it wasn’t for that contract because the land value would’ve put them all out of business,” said Paul Percy, a long-time dairy farmer. He owns four farms in Stowe and has taken advantage of the tax credit since its inception. The contract currently allows farmland to be assessed with a reduced rate of $200 per-acre, though, that could change after Town Meeting Day.

“Everything has changed. It will probably will go up,” Percy said. “It’s fair because land values and everything has changed. The value of a dollar has changed dramatically.”

Channel 3 spoke spoke with Stowe Town Assessor Tom Morrissey about the tax break and how it’s calculated. He says the amount per-acre is based on the states current use value of agricultural and forest land. “We’ll be using an average of those values, probably in the $300 and $325 per-acre [range.]”

Even if there is an increase, the burden on taxpayers making up the difference won’t change too much. With the current assessment of $200 per-acre, non-farmers aren’t even paying half a penny more in taxes.

“It’s a local program and it’s a little bit easier for farmers in this community,” Morrissey said. Most farmers who don’t utilize the contract from the town take advantage of the state’s Current Use Program. “They don’t have to fill out a lot of the state paperwork. It’s a one time thing.”

Last time this was on the ballot in 2013, it was highly supported by voters. Percy says it’s unlikely this year will be any different. “People here realize that there’s some value in having this open land and having the farmers and having the cattle out in the pasture in the summertime.”

Voters will also be deciding on the town budget, new selectboard members, and whether to increase the school board from three to five members. Town meeting day is on March 7th.

