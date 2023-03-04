What To Do: Saturday, March 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is hosting a free chocolate demo this afternoon from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Burlington. You can learn how chocolatiers master their craft and watch them create their limited edition maple buttercrunch bark.

You can learn about the traditional Ukrainian art of pysanky egg decorating at the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes, and see how the Slavic tradition is related to modern day Easter celebrations. Make eggs at the library and get a kit to bring home so you can make more.

The Central Vermont 120 Snowmobile Circuit is happening at Thunder Road starting at 2:00 p.m. See local snowmobilers race around the barre track with today’s fresh snow cover, or partake in the race yourself. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. for those interested in signing up. Tickets for spectators will cost $10, and registration for racing costs $30.

There’s a live ice sculpting event taking place on Church Street from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can watch 8 ice sculptors in action working together to create 4 frozen sculptures. Those sculptures will remain on church street throughout the day for as long as the weather permits. The event is free for any church street goer.

Lake Paran in Bennington is hosting their rescheduled polar plunge from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can watch teams jump into the freezing cold water to raise money for the lake and the North Bennington Fire Department. The event is free for everyone and there will be refreshments for sale.

Shelburne Farms has a snow snake demonstration from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Learn to play the traditional Indigenous winter game of snow snakes with Chief Don Stevens and have fun in the fresh snow. The admission fee is only five dollars.

