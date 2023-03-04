BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a classic snow day to start the weekend! Snow will continue through the day, but the heaviest will be through mid-morning. Most of the remaining accumulation will occur early in the day too. Lighter snow will continue into this evening, especially across the northern half of the area. Travel conditions will also improve as the day goes on with improved visibility and lighter snowfall rates. Still, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going if you’re headed out today.

Snow showers taper off overnight, but will likely pick up again into Sunday afternoon especially across the higher terrain. Overall Sunday will be a quieter day with highs in the mid 30s and a mainly cloudy sky. It will be a good day to get outside and enjoy all that fresh snow that fell overnight and today.

There will be at least a small chance for snow showers most days next week, but the best chances will be in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe. Overall it will be a quiet week. The most impactful weather is happening today.

Enjoy the snow and stay safe if you’re heading out!

-Jess Langlois

