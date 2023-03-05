Capital City Grange celebrates new wheelchair lift

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - March is Disability Awareness Month and Capital City Grange is marking the occasion with the installation of a new wheelchair lift.

The building, built in 1953, offers a large space for groups to rent for events like dances, cooking classes, panel discussions, and more.

Grange president Tim Swartz says because their organization subsists from rentals, installing the lift increases access to the space, meaning that more groups of all abilities will be able to use it.

Funds for the lift came from the Vermont Arts Council.

