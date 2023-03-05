D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - On a snowy Saturday in Vermont, the warmth of the Barre Auditorium was home to the three newest state champions, as the Division 2, 3 and 4 girls basketball games were played.

In Division 2, undefeated North Country secured its second title in three years after a full four-quarter battle with Spaulding.

The Division 3 trophy is going home with Windsor after a 44-40 nail-biter against Thetford.

And in the nightcap, West Rutland capped a perfect season and a second-straight title with a 50-44 win over Blue Mountain.

