D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium

Highlights from the action
Highlights from the action
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - On a snowy Saturday in Vermont, the warmth of the Barre Auditorium was home to the three newest state champions, as the Division 2, 3 and 4 girls basketball games were played.

In Division 2, undefeated North Country secured its second title in three years after a full four-quarter battle with Spaulding.

The Division 3 trophy is going home with Windsor after a 44-40 nail-biter against Thetford.

And in the nightcap, West Rutland capped a perfect season and a second-straight title with a 50-44 win over Blue Mountain.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Flower Show kicked off in Essex Junction Friday.
Flower show returns to Essex Jct. after 4 year ‘hibernation’
File photo
Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving
Stowe Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of winter storm
A two-car crash snarled traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday.
2-car crash snarls traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte
File photo
Vermont teen pushes for right-to-repair

Latest News

D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
Aaron Deloney celebrates a three-pointer by pumping up the Patrick Gym crowd.
UVM men’s basketball cruises in America East quarterfinals
RedHawks roll St. J 42-29
CVU reclaims D1 girls hoops crown
Middlebury men’s basketball advances to second round of NCAA tournament
Middlebury men’s basketball advances to second round of NCAA tournament