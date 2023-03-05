Daughter uses TikTok to help local author’s book go viral

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local author gained a lot of attention for his book from a viral TikTok posted by his daughter.

Lloyd Devereux Richards spent 14-years in his Montpelier home writing his novel, Stone Maidens. It’s a thriller that now sits at the top of Amazon’s best seller list.

The TikTok posted by his daughter has amassed nearly 50 million views and more than 10 million likes.

Last December, Richards sold one copy. However, as of February when the video was posted, that number skyrocketed to 65 thousand copies sold.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Flower Show kicked off in Essex Junction Friday.
Flower show returns to Essex Jct. after 4 year ‘hibernation’
File photo
Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving
Stowe Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of winter storm
A two-car crash snarled traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday.
2-car crash snarls traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte
File photo
Vermont teen pushes for right-to-repair

Latest News

lqm
Capital City Grange celebrates new wheelchair lift
lqm
Capital City Grange celebrates new wheelchair lift
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do: Sunday, March 5
Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how to make your garden stand out with tall grasses.
In The Garden: Tall Grasses