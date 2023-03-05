Daughter uses TikTok to help local author’s book go viral

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local author gained a lot of attention for his book from a viral TikTok posted by his daughter.

Lloyd Devereux Richards spent 14-years in his Montpelier home writing his novel, Stone Maidens. It’s a thriller that now sits at the top of Amazon’s best seller list.

The TikTok posted by his daughter has amassed nearly 50 million views and more than 10 million likes.

Last December, Richards sold one copy. However, as of February when the video was posted, that number skyrocketed to 65 thousand copies sold.

