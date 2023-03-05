Shaw’s donates $36k grant to Hunger Free Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With SNAP benefits coming to an end this month, Hunger Free Vermont has received a $36,000 grant from Shaw’s Groceries to help schools increase the number of students who participate in their breakfast programs.

This will be a part of the “Breakfast After the Bell” method, which lets kids eat breakfast in class if they don’t have time to eat beforehand.

Hunger Free Vermont’s executive director says since implementing that method, they’ve seen a dramatic increase in breakfast participation. She says helping kids eat a healthy breakfast is vital to keeping our next generation strong.

“We can assure all of our families that their kids are going to be able to have access to two healthy, nourishing meals at school every day, without charge to their families, and in a way that makes sure that they have time to eat them.” says Executive Director Anore Horton, “It’s so important that we work together as a community to make sure that our kids have everything they need to be healthy and be able to learn and succeed in life.”

She says the number of breakfast after the bell participants in the Essex-Westford School District has doubled since the program started. With SNAP emergency benefits ending this month, it’s especially important to support our communities in getting the nutrition they need.

