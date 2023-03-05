Fresh snow means time for snow tubing

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s a Saturday, it’s not too cold. We wanted something fun to do, get a little exercise,” said South Burlington’s Addy Leclair.

This is Abby Leclair’s first time coming to Sharp park and she says tubing down the hill has been a great start to the weekend before skiing tomorrow.

“We’ve done it a bunch of times. It’s crazy, you get going real fast,” Leclair.

Sharp Park has been around for several years. Serving as a great winter activity for those who enjoy some serious sledding.

With the snow storm coming in over the weekend, many people were eager to take a slide down the hill.

This year the hill is covered with six different launch pads. Owner Rick Sharp says this is one of the better weekends they have had with such a warm winter.

“We weren’t able to open for Milton Winter Carnival. Which is our best weekend when the whole town comes up. This is only our second big snow storm of the winter. Hopefully our season will go out with a bang,” said Sharp.

On a good day the park is visited by 30 to 40 people.

The cost to put in the sledding shoots can be up to 30 thousand dollars and the park depends on the weather to keep business going.

Sharp hopes the snow will hang around through town meeting day. He intends to keep the hill open as long as he can.

Tubers hope he can too.

“This is our first time. It’s awesome, yeah we are having a lot of fun. It’s great getting out of the house and being outdoors. Having some fun, getting some exercise coming up the hill,” says South Burlington Wayne Braun.

“This is wonderful, and it’s so close to Burlington. It’s completely like a hidden gem,” explained Leclair.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.