Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People at Shelburne farms used today’s snow to learn about a decades old Abenaki game.

The game is called snow snakes.

It works by sliding long sticks that look like snakes down a snowy track. Whoever slides their stick the furthest wins.

This game was originally created to tempt real snakes to come out of the ground, which would suggest that spring had arrived

Organizers say teaching farm guests the activity helps keep abenaki traditions alive.

“Abenaki as a people, we are place based people. So if you don’t know where you came from how do you know where you’re going? People should know who we are. Some of the ancient traditions, and how to be connected to the earth,” said Don Stevens Nulhegan Band Of The Coosuk-Abenaki Nation.

Organizers say they hope to create more opportunities to showcase Abenaki traditions and culture.

