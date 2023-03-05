UVM men’s basketball cruises in America East quarterfinals

Catamounts face Binghamton in semifinals
Aaron Deloney celebrates a three-pointer by pumping up the Patrick Gym crowd.
Aaron Deloney celebrates a three-pointer by pumping up the Patrick Gym crowd.(WCAX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After trailing 17-15 midway through the first half, UVM made a run and never looked back.

Started by Aaron Deloney and powered by Dylan Penn, the Catamounts outscored NJIT 69-40 the rest of the way to cruise into the semifinal round of the America East playoffs. Penn led the way with 23 points, with Deloney chipping in 16, and Matt Veretto adding 12. Finn Sullivan only scored two points, but it didn’t matter in the end.

“I thought Finn had an off night, so it was good that other guys picked him up,” head coach John Becker said postgame. “A.D. off the bench I thought was great. Dylan, especially in the second half, did a great job. And Robin gave us five offensive rebounds, extra possessions, just his grit, determination, everything that we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing over his career and certainly this year, he was all of that tonight.”

