Vt. House bill could change trapping laws

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed House bill could ban all trapping except for special circumstances, including trapping on your land in defense of property, for conservation purposes, and for research.

Vermont fish and wildlife says last year the department worked on best management practices for trapping, like types of traps, baits, and location of traps.

“Best management practices were designed to improve trapping systems for animal welfare and selectivity, two of the major concerns of many Vermonters,” says Kim Royer from Vermont Fish and Wildlife, “these recommendations we hope are going to move trappers and trapping systems closer to increased animal welfare and selectivity.”

The best management practices created by Fish and Wildlife will go before the Fish and Wildlife board as early as march 15th.

