What to do: Sunday, March 5

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region today!

It’s the last day of the Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be over 15 thousand square feet of flower displays. With bulbs, shrubs, and trees of all shapes and sizes.

This event costs $7 for kids, and $25 for adults.

It’s that time again, the Northeast Fiddler’s Association is having their monthly fiddler’s jam today from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This time they will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Montpelier.

See local fiddlers perform folk favorites and dance along to the music. The event is free and open to all ages.

This is the last day of the New England Center for Circus Art’s, circus spectacular. It starts at 1:00 p.m.

Sees world-class circus entertainment from highly trained performers! There will be plenty of high flying aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers to see all afternoon.

It’s fun for the whole family, tickets start at $15.

Killington Resort is having their 9th Annual Slash and Berm Snowboarding event this weekend.

Today it goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Organizers say it is the ‘Just for Fun Run’ portion of the event for casual riders and kids to take part.

Tickets for the events are $60.

It’s Community Ski Day at the Intervale Center in Burlington from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can drop in any time, no registration required to enjoy a fun day of Cross-country skiing.

It’s completely free for all to attend and there will be equipment rental options available for those who need it.

