BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! There will be plenty of clouds around today, but it will be an otherwise pleasant day for outdoor winter activities. Chances for snow showers will pick up as the day goes on, especially across the high terrain, but impacts will be minimal. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s in most spots this afternoon.

An even better day is on the way for Monday. Clouds begin to clear out into Monday morning and a window of sunshine moves in during the day. While a couple flakes remain possible hugging the northern Green Mountains, most of us will tap into sunshine and temperatures in the mid 30s.

Temperatures remain level for most of the upcoming week. Highs range from the mid to upper 30s most days. Snow shower chances return Tuesday. That round of snow showers could drop a quick 1″ to 3″ in the mountains with lower accumulations elsewhere. Snow shower chances continue Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a chance for a mix to start next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

