BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today was a fantastic day for snow lovers (everyone waiting for spring, hang in there)! Totals varied across the area largely due to topography, but most of us picked up more than 6″. Favored areas picked up more than a foot with totals as high as 14″ reported in places like Brookfield, Rochester, Maidstone and Ticonderoga.

Snow is ongoing this evening for many, but will continue to become lighter and taper off by about midnight. The chance for light snow showers picks up again tomorrow, especially across the high terrain. Almost all of the accumulation is done though. Any leftover snow will only produce a dusting to an inch at most.

Sunday will be a mainly cloudy, quiet day. It will be a great day to get outside and take advantage of all the fresh snow. Temperatures start in the 20s and rise into the mid 30s by afternoon.

Monday will be another quiet day with breaks of sun. While some stray flakes aren’t out of the question across the high terrain, better chances for snow showers return Tuesday and Wednesday. Some may linger into Thursday too. The most impactful storm of the week is the one we are wrapping up right now.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.