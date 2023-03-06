Bill Koch skiing competition for kids comes to Craftsbury

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bill Koch Competition took place in Craftsbury Sunday. Kindergarten to eighth graders came from all over New England to race on cross country skis.

The competition takes place every year on the first weekend of march. This year, it’s in Olympic medalist’s Koch’s home state.

There were awards for the top 20 racers in each heat and participants say it’s exciting to be a team player.

“It’s kind of a lot of pressure, before you start it’s a lot of pressure but then when you’re going it just feels really good,” said 6th grader Stella Cusack.

“When there’s someone behind you it feels like you have to go really fast, its fun,” said Ada and sibling Hollis Allen.

8th grader Leigh Niedeck won a silver medal Sunday, “The ski community, everyone is so nice, like even if you’re on a different team, even if you beat someone else, everyone brings each other up.”

If your child would like to join, there are teams all over Vermont : Here is a link for more information: https://nensa.net/youth/

