Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers
Abenaki traditional game called "Snow Snakes"
Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes
A bill in the Vermont Statehouse related to fireblocking in homes is being proposed for the...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following death of Vermont kids
File photo
Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving
Sharp Park
Fresh snow means time for snow tubing

Latest News

Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with President Joe Biden for undermining their state’s...
Biden reelection bid faces resistance from some NH Democrats
This two picture combination shows scenes from a mild day on Feb. 13, 2023, at left, and a...
Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor