Charter changes, school budgets, evictions top Vermont Town Meeting Day votes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Town Meeting Day and Vermonters will head to the polls to vote on various local issues.

The tradition is held on the first Tuesday in March.

All polls open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Some towns still hold floor votes, where people vote aloud. Others use the Australian ballot.

Some of the hot issues this year include charter changes, school budget proposals and just cause eviction.

Three Vermont cities are also picking their next mayors. Those are the cities of Newport, Montpelier and Rutland.

You can usually preview your ballot right on your city or town’s website.

