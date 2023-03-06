Community helps Vt. family housing Ukrainian refugees expand their efforts

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - More Ukrainian families looking to stay in America have found a safe haven in Vermont at the Home of Agape House of Mercy thanks to help from the community.

The last time we touched base with the House of Mercy in Derby, Theresa and Scott Cianciolo were just getting started housing Ukrainian refugees with special needs.

The community rallied to help the couple raise funds to buy the property and now the house has close to 30 families living in it.

“I think over 30 in total. That’s my family, plus. We had a new family come in right after Christmas. We had a baby born into the House Of Mercy. One family has chosen to homeschool their children. The other families have put their kids in public school,” Scott Cianciolo said.

Ukrainians are here through a program called Uniting for Ukraine which allows them to stay in America for two years.

A family we touched base with during our last visit says they have enrolled their children in school, they have a new car and they are now able to work.

“For now we study English, looking for jobs. A couple weeks ago we get the car from Good News Garage. So we are moving here,” said Olah Nychynyi of Ukraine.

Now, those staying at the house have transportation, taking advantage of a generous offer from Premier Coach and R.R. Charlebois, Inc. There’s a 2017 Mercedes sprinter van that is wheelchair accessible.

The Cianciolos say because they house so many kids with special needs, they needed a reliable vehicle to take them to their medical appointments.

The Cianciolos are grateful and the company says it was happy to help.

“I knew we had pretty much what they wanted. The dealers association mentioned that they’d be willing to get donations to buy it. I said. ‘Well, we don’t need that.’ So, we just decided to give it to them,” said Ron Charlebois of R.R. Charlebois.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a blessing,” Cianciolo said. “We’re just really grateful and humbled by it.”

Now, the folks at the House Of Mercy are looking to put in an all-inclusive playground at the home for kids with disabilities. They are also going to invite some new families into the home very soon. For those refugees that have been here for six months, they’re looking to stay in America. But right now, there are no guarantees on whether they can stay permanently.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.