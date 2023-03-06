Community ski day at the Intervale in Burlington

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Saturday was a big snow day for everyone there are still some folks taking advantage of the fresh powder.

In collaboration with the Craftsbury Nordic center, the Catamount Trail Association decided to host a free ski day at the Intervale Community Farm in Burlington.

This is their second year where people can borrow a pair of skis and learn to go cross country skiing.

They have over fifty pairs of skis for people to try, and organizers say its a great way to expose people to the sport while the snow is here.

“It’s been kind of a dry winter, a challenging winter so any timne there is any amount of snow people are really excited. People have been waiting all season to get out. So it’s nice to have snow on the ground,” said Greg Maino from the Catamount Trail Association.

“I really want to learn all of these winter sports. I really want to learn how to ski, something we cannot do in Brazil,” said Juliana Souza of Brazil.

Link to more events at the Intervale: https://www.intervale.org/activities-events

