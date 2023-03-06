Donated coats to keep furry friends safe

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Central Vermont pet health and safety advocates got together to help local pet owners get their furry friends prepared for extreme weather. The Mitzvah Fund, a non-profit veterinary provider and the Central Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team, held a pet coat giveaway. Their goal is to help give back to the community and educate pet owners on some of the emergency resources available to them in an emergency weather situation.

“We have some serious wind here. And just like us, you know, especially the short hair breeds are cold. That’s just the bottom line. We have pajamas we have just about everything you could possibly want,” said Deb Glottman, President of the Mitzvah Fund, “We are just hoping to educate more people that it that we exist Vermont Dart exists as an organization and to help owners be prepared if they need to leave in a hurry. And we’re there to help her sheltering if needed while they’re away from their home.”

The Mitzvah Fund says if you’re interested in donating a coat or need one yourself, you should reach out. Link for more information : https://www.themitzvahfundvt.org/

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.