Made in Vermont: Rhapsody Natural Foods

Rhapsody Natural Foods Small Bean Natto is best served cold or at room temp, with mustard and...
Rhapsody Natural Foods Small Bean Natto is best served cold or at room temp, with mustard and soy sauce.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the land of dairy and maple, Rhapsody Natural Foods is bringing something different to the mix. Miso, natto, koji, tempeh and mochi, to name a few things.

“We make that because my husband loves mochi,” Elysha Welters said. “We make products that we love.”

Elysha and her husband, Sjon, are at the helm of the operation. Their journey began in the Netherlands, where they discovered the Indonesian and Japanese foods they make today.

“[Sjon] studied it, he was always on YouTube, he had a lot of Japanese friends, he worked in Japanese restaurants,” said Elysha, who was running the show when we paid her a visit. She explained that the duo made their way to the U.S. in the 1980s.

“First, a year in Arkansas. That didn’t really work,” laughed Elysha. Eventually, they moved to Massachusetts, and later on, Vermont. Soon after, they opened a natural food restaurant in Montpelier.

“We had self-serve vegan food and a lot of Japanese food,” said Elysha. And even now that the restaurant is closed, fermented food is still on the menu. It’s all made in Cabot and sold at co-ops around the state. She says they’ve been very busy trying to keep up with demand as fermented foods rise in popularity.

“Our tempeh is the best because we make it in small batches,” said Elysha, who explained that they brought tempeh to Vermont. It’s a meat alternative, much like tofu.

Operations Manager Daiki Hirano says tempeh is even easier to digest than tofu because of the fermentation.

“It starts off very yellow, and then this white mycelium basically starts consuming the whole product and that’s what’s breaking down the soybeans,” Hirano explained.

Their other foods, like natto, are said to come with a number of health benefits.

“Doctors tell people, patients to eat natto because of heart disease,” said Elysha.

“All this slimy stuff, kind of similar to okra, is what’s really beneficial,” said Hirano, mixing a cup of natto with chopsticks. The cups of beans are shipped all around the world from the Cabot kitchen. They’re best served cold or at room temperature with a bit of soy sauce.

“And some mustard,” said Hirano. “It’s very popular to add scallions to it, as well.”

Whether you’re digging into natto, tempeh or any of their other flavorful products, you can bet they were made with love in Vermont. All of the products are gluten-free, vegan and certified organic.

“Happy eating,” laughed Hirano.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
FILE
Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Abenaki traditional game called "Snow Snakes"
Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes

Latest News

Made in Vermont: Stork Custom Mouthpieces
John Stork shapes a mouthpiece in his Plainfield shop.
Made in Vermont: Stork Custom Mouthpieces
Mesa works with local companies to make exclusive flavors, like this one with Switchback Brewery.
Made in VT: Vermont’s Farmhouse Jerky Company
“I love the bright jewel-tones. It just makes me happy,” Zug says
Made in VT: Zug Glass Studio