New contract deal for technical professional workers at UVM Medical Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new contract was ratified on Monday for technical professional employees at the UVM Medical Center; those are workers like paramedics, sonographers and other clinical and diagnostic services staff.

It includes wage increases-- both over the long term and immediately-- of anywhere from about 6% to 25%.

The contract goes through 2026.

It affects about 600 employees in about 80 different roles.

