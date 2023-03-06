New contract deal for technical professional workers at UVM Medical Center
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new contract was ratified on Monday for technical professional employees at the UVM Medical Center; those are workers like paramedics, sonographers and other clinical and diagnostic services staff.
It includes wage increases-- both over the long term and immediately-- of anywhere from about 6% to 25%.
The contract goes through 2026.
It affects about 600 employees in about 80 different roles.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.