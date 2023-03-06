Plattsburgh awarded grant money for water protection at city beach

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is getting nearly $1 million in grant money to update infrastructure meant to protect the quality of water.

The $110 million in grants were administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and will go to more than 50 projects around the state. That includes $817,525 for Bathing Beach Restoration.

The city says it will implement green infrastructure projects like stormwater tree trenches and bioretention areas to capture stormwater runoff at the city beach. The project will reduce nutrients, sediment and stormwater flow to the Cumberland Bay segment of Lake Champlain.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.