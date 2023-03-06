Remembering Vt’s women suffragists as we approach town meeting day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just a couple days away from town meeting day and some organizations came together to celebrate the efforts of Vermont’s suffragists who helped secure a woman’s right to vote.

The Montpelier Historical Society in collaboration with the Vermont Humanities Council hosted a musical afternoon tea to talk about women’s suffrage.

People at the event told stories and sang songs about the movement and other social justice issues. Organizers say it’s important that we remember the journey to voting equality and share gratitude for the persistence of Vermont suffragists for reaching that historic achievement.

“We are in a difficult period for women in many ways. In terms of their rights, and this seems like a prefect time to be considering where we’ve been, where we need to go,” said Kathryn Guare of the Montpelier Historical Society.

“So to think about 1848 all the way up to 1920. That’s how long of just persistence all over the country of women who wanted to vote,” said singer Linda Radke.

March is Women’s History Month.

