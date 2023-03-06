Third attempt at fire safety bill following death of Vt. kids

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill in the statehouse related to fireblocking in homes is being proposed for the third year in a row.

Fireblocking is a material like plywood that would be placed at floor and ceiling levels in a house to provide more buffer points for a fire before moving levels in a home. It slows down the spread of fire.

The bill proposes to require all new and existing single-family dwellings to have fireblocking installed before they are sold.

After the death of his two sons, a local Vermonter is trying to make a change.

Mason Malatais’s life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He and his wife were able to escape, but their two young sons did not.

They lived in an old balloon-framed single-family home with no fireblocking between the levels, a type of structure found in some homes built from the 1800s to 1930.

At the time of the fire, Malatais was a firefighter and was in the process of installing fireblocking.

“I had not gotten to one wall I had done all of the other walls and the one wall that it was not in is the wall that fire happened to start it,” said Malatais.

He said it’s not fair to homebuyers purchasing older homes to not know that it might not be as insulated as homes built thereafter.

“New families moving in need to at least have a safe fresh start because they haven’t directly consented to that taking that risk,” said Malatais.

Executive director of the division of fire safety Michael Desrochers said the state does not regulate single-family homes, but they do investigate the fires.

He said fireblocking is necessary for people to be aware of but he has concerns about homeowners complying with a regulation like this because it would require extensive renovations.

“The concept of fire blocking is important. I want to emphasize that. It’s the real challenge is how do you get this into an existing structure?” said Desrochers.

Five years ago, there were 925 reported structure fires of all sizes and severities. In 2022, that number decreased to 775.

It is unclear how many of those fires were single-family homes because the state doesn’t regulate them.

Desrochers said he also doesn’t know how many had the balloon structure framing that Malatais’s home had.

For the past three legislative sessions, Representative Casey Toof of St. Albans proposed the bill after working on it with Malatais. And if it doesn’t go through,

“There are other avenues that can go in. We do have miscellaneous bills or things we call Christmas trees that we can add things to so I will keep in contact with the General Housing Committee and make sure that they are aware that I’m really passionate about this,” said Rep. Toof.

“I figured if I was able to survive a fire and to continue to walk around upright, that I should do something good with it and try and prevent somebody else from having to deal with what we dealt with,” said Malatais.

The division of fire safety says there are requirements for single-family homes, like sprinkler systems and fire alarms, before turnover.

