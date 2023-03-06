Thousands of Burlington residents cast ballots ahead of Town Meeting Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has a full ballot this Town Meeting Day and thousands of residents have already voted.
The city sent ballots to every registered voter and election officials say about 5,000 were cast as of Monday.
That’s about 2,000 fewer ballots than they got ahead of last year’s Town Meeting Day.
If you haven’t returned your ballot yet, drop boxes are now closed, but you still can cast your vote.
“They can return their ballots to City Hall tomorrow in the morning before noon. Other than that, they’ll want to return them to their polling places,” Burlington Assistant City Clerk Sarah Montgomery said.
Burlington’s ballot is dominated by six charter changes and a carbon pollution impact fee. All six charter changes, if approved, would need legislative approval and the governor’s signature to be approved.
The polls around the city open at 7 a.m.
