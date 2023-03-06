UVM women’s basketball advances to conference championship game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a full four-quarter battle, UVM topped UMBC 75-63 to advance to the America East championship game. Tipoff is set for 5 pm on Friday at Patrick Gym.

Emma Utterback led the Catamounts with 21 points. Four of UVM’s five starters finished in double figures.

“It’s really, really emotional, but our journey’s not done yet,” Utterback said postgame. “We have to keep our head down and keep grinding. For this little time after the game, really want to celebrate it. I couldn’t have wanted to do it with any other team. I’m so, so happy, and just ready to get back to the grind tomorrow.”

