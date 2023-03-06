UVM women’s basketball advances to conference championship game

Cats will face UAlbany on Friday
Cats will face UAlbany on Friday
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a full four-quarter battle, UVM topped UMBC 75-63 to advance to the America East championship game. Tipoff is set for 5 pm on Friday at Patrick Gym.

Emma Utterback led the Catamounts with 21 points. Four of UVM’s five starters finished in double figures.

“It’s really, really emotional, but our journey’s not done yet,” Utterback said postgame. “We have to keep our head down and keep grinding. For this little time after the game, really want to celebrate it. I couldn’t have wanted to do it with any other team. I’m so, so happy, and just ready to get back to the grind tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers
Abenaki traditional game called "Snow Snakes"
Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes
File photo
Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving
Northern Kentucky high school student hits game-winning shot.
Special moment: Basketball coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning shot
Sharp Park
Fresh snow means time for snow tubing

Latest News

UVM women’s basketball advances to conference championship game
UVM women’s basketball advances to conference championship game
D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
D2, D3, D4 girls basketball champions crowned at Barre Auditorium
Aaron Deloney celebrates a three-pointer by pumping up the Patrick Gym crowd.
UVM men’s basketball cruises in America East quarterfinals