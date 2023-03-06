Volunteers call on Vt. lawmakers for permanent, staffed diaper bank

The Junior League of Champlain Valley distributed 110,000 diapers on Monday to help local...
The Junior League of Champlain Valley distributed 110,000 diapers on Monday to help local families in need.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Junior League of Champlain Valley distributed 110,000 diapers on Monday to help local families in need.

They distributed just under 1 million diapers in the past year to organizations like food shelves.

Volunteers are overwhelmed and asking state lawmakers for $380,000 to sponsor a permanent, staffed diaper bank.

One volunteer says without the funding, the diaper bank would shut down in the next couple of months and their service is crucial.

“Sometimes you just find yourself in situations where you don’t, you know, you have to choose between buying diapers and buying food or fixing your car or something like that,” said Jenny Reed of the BROC Community Action Food Shelf.

The diaper bank started five years ago as a request from Feeding Chittenden for diapers. Now, it’s a statewide volunteer organization.

