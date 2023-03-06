Vt. College of Fine Arts moves forward with plan to sell some buildings

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts is moving forward with plans to sell three buildings on campus to a local buyer.

The college recently entered into an agreement with several business owners under the banner “150 Main Street.” They’re buying the Crowley Center, the Gary Library and the Martin House, and hope to turn them into a health and wellness center.

VCFA plans to keep College Hall and the green.

City leaders support the sale.

“We’re just excited that those buildings will be able to stay in some productive use for the community and not be idle and they will be active and there will be vibrancy in that neighborhood,” Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser said.

The college also recently withdrew an application to change its zoning criteria which would allow for different uses down the line.

Last year, the low-residency college announced plans to move its classes to Colorado College.

VCFA is hosting a public meeting about this on Thursday.

