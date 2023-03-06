Why scientists are warning people not to buy bees online

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As native bee populations decline across the country, biologists are asking you to be careful with how you try to help populations bounce back.

Scientists say there’s been a push to save the bees by purchasing bees online and releasing them in gardens. But the Vermont Center for Ecostudies is raising the red flag on doing that, saying it might actually hurt our native bees.

While it may come with good intentions, many of those bees aren’t native to Vermont or even the United States and could do more harm than good.

Many bees available online are cavity-nesting bees or Mason bees. Vermont has some of those species here, but most of the ones available for purchase aren’t even native to the U.S.

The spread of other invasive bees could be bad news for the more than 300 native species already here and could lead to the spread of pathogens and parasites.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies says before you add bees to your cart, think about adding some new plants to your garden instead.

“Most of these bees require some native species, too, for their pollen and nectar needs. The more diverse, the longer that you’ve got flowers blooming in your garden, the more bees you’re likely to attract to be able to provide the resources they need for the next generation,” said Spencer Hardy of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

Hardy also cautions against the purchase and release of lady beetles in your garden, as most of them come from the wild in California. They’re not native to Vermont and it hurts populations out west.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Spencer Hardy.

