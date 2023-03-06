Why scientists are warning people not to buy bees online

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As native bee populations decline across the country, biologists are asking you to be careful with how you try to help populations bounce back.

Scientists say there’s been a push to save the bees by purchasing bees online and releasing them in gardens. But the Vermont Center for Ecostudies is raising the red flag on doing that, saying it might actually hurt our native bees.

While it may come with good intentions, many of those bees aren’t native to Vermont or even the United States and could do more harm than good.

Many bees available online are cavity-nesting bees or Mason bees. Vermont has some of those species here, but most of the ones available for purchase aren’t even native to the U.S.

The spread of other invasive bees could be bad news for the more than 300 native species already here and could lead to the spread of pathogens and parasites.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies says before you add bees to your cart, think about adding some new plants to your garden instead.

“Most of these bees require some native species, too, for their pollen and nectar needs. The more diverse, the longer that you’ve got flowers blooming in your garden, the more bees you’re likely to attract to be able to provide the resources they need for the next generation,” said Spencer Hardy of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

Hardy also cautions against the purchase and release of lady beetles in your garden, as most of them come from the wild in California. They’re not native to Vermont and it hurts populations out west.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Spencer Hardy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
FILE
Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Abenaki traditional game called "Snow Snakes"
Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes

Latest News

Tuesday is Town Meeting Day and Vermonters will head to the polls to vote on various local...
Charter changes, school budgets, evictions top Vermont Town Meeting Day votes
Burlington has a full ballot this Town Meeting Day and thousands of residents have already voted.
Thousands of Burlington residents cast ballots ahead of Town Meeting Day
lqm
Community helps Vt. family housing Ukrainian refugees expand their efforts
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council
The Junior League of Champlain Valley distributed 110,000 diapers on Monday to help local...
Volunteers call on Vt. lawmakers for permanent, staffed diaper bank