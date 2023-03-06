Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Winooski is expected to make history Tuesday. After Town Meeting Day voting, the Winooski City Council will likely become one of just a few city councils ever in the United States-- and the first in Vermont-- to have all councilors who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Winooski’s City Council race has two open seats and there are only two candidates running, both of who identify as part of the LGBTQ community. Both are all but certain to be elected Tuesday, resulting in an all-LGBTQ City Council.

“Representation matters and representation among representatives really matters,” said Charles Judge, a trans man running for the Winooski City Council. “As a renter, a worker and as a trans man, I hope to bring a voice to the City Council that isn’t there yet and to pave the way for other people like me to feel like they can do this because there are challenges and barriers but it’s also very possible.”

He says in a time when so many governments around the country are creating policies that threaten members of the LGBTQ community and especially the trans community, it was important for him to run for council.

Councilors say the first community to have an all-LGBTQ council was Palm Springs, California.

Another councilor, Bryn Oakleaf, is up for reelection. She identifies as queer and hopes this will encourage others to see themselves in their elected officials.

“It hopefully takes away a lot of intimidation about what it means to access government, about what it means to be a part of government and hopefully seeing others that look like them encourages them to also participate,” Oakleaf said.

Oakleaf says it really means a lot that the community of Winooski is standing by their side as they take a role in government.

“Use your opportunity to vote because that really matters. If you don’t see a candidate that represents you, consider running for office,” Oakleaf said.

If elected, Oakleaf and Judge will join two other LGTBQ councilors whose seats are not up for election this year.

